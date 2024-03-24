Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 3,604,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

