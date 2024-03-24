Secret Trading Down 5.8% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

