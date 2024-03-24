Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $33.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,163.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

