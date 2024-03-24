Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,548.85

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,548.85 ($32.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($32.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,568 ($32.69), with a volume of 518,915 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.6 %

Severn Trent Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,541.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,550.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.