SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 5,162.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.