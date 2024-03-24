SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 168,919 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 506.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 155.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

PINS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 6,700,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,293. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

