SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 315,381 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

