SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 41,206 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Amedisys worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock remained flat at $92.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

