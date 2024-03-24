SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,193 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

