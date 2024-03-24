SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,234 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.97. 492,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,622. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $89.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

