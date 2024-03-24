SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405,601 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $125,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
IWM stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.