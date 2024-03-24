SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,518. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.