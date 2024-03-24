SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Silver Trust worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,183,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,988. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

