SG Americas Securities LLC Has $34.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 304.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 5.70% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

