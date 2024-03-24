SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 10,254,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,231,867. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

