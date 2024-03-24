SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2,164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $72,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $43,148,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,944. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

