SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.75. 615,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.46 and a 200-day moving average of $460.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 55.49%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

