SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 835.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,245 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

