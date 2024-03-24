SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,704. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

