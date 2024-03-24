SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 55,549 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Dollar General worth $39,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.70. 1,585,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

