SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,067,066 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,067,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

