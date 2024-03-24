Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.05.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

