Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,877,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

