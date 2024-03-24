SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $106.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,671.78 or 0.99993353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00149245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.04019421 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $134,571,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

