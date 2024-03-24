Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

SWKS stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.