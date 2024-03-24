SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 201,350 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,427,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 3,923,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

