SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,092. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

