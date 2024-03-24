SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,421 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 444,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,994. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

