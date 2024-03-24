SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. 4,169,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

