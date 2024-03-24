SMI Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. 188,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,335. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.87 and a one year high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.93.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

