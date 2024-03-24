SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 146,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,969,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 201,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 981,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

