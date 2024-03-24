SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

