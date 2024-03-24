Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.29. Sohu.com shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 52,014 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sohu.com

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 484,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,362,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 12,798.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 163,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.