SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Earns Underweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.80.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SOUN stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

