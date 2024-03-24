Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.50 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

