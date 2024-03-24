SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

