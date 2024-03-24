SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.