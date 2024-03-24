SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,518 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 104,919 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.68. 2,041,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,928. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

