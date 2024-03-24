SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,811 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 425,872 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 186,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,471 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,074,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

