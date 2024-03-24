SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,861 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.