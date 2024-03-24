SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. 164,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

