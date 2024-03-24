Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $236.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

