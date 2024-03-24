Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

