Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 143 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,052.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

