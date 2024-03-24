Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 934 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

