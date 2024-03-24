Status Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $174.00 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,498.24 or 1.00008534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00148339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04453401 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $6,765,316.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”



