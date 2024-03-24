Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.15

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.15 and traded as high as C$77.90. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$77.62, with a volume of 67,840 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7280118 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

