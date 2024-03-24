Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

