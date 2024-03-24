Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.27. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 82,945 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $317.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

