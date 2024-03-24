Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $67,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 394,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

